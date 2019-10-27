|
Carol Hampe Bentley
Carol Hampe Bentley, 88, of Perrysburg, OH passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Carol was born in Detroit, on July 13, 1931, the only child of Joseph and Dorothy (Rummel) Hampe. She grew up in Maumee, OH, graduating from Maumee Valley Country Day School in 1949. Carol, a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, attended Duke University, University of Toledo, and University of Michigan, receiving a Sociology degree from UT in 1953. Carol took her field hockey skills from MVCDS to Duke, when on December 28, 1950 she and her future husband, a Yale varsity rower, fell in love.
In 1953, Carol married the love of her life, Anderton (Pete) Bentley Jr and settled in Perrysburg, raising three children. They celebrated 55 years of marriage, sharing a passion for each other, family, history, genealogy, culture, and master's rowing which led them on travels all over the world.
In addition to being a devoted mother and wife, Carol was very active in her community. Initially, she was a volunteer and board member of Child and Family Services of Toledo over an 8 year period. Then, as a member of the Junior League for 22 years, Carol promoted the original 1965 film "Fate of a River" and participated in its sequel in 2002. She was also a member of Partners for Clean Streams. Carol was an enthusiastic docent at the Toledo Museum of Art for 15 years, President in 1978-79, on the Development Committee and President's Council for 8 years. Carol served on the Woodlawn Cemetery board for 15 years. In her later years, Carol became very active in the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America on the local, state and national levels, and is on their 2003 National Honor Roll. As national vice chairman of the historical activities committee region II, she was a special projects consultant to national historic activities and appointed a Regent of Gunston Hall Plantation in VA, serving on its Board from 2005-2010.
Most of all, Carol was a passionate gardener. She loved hostas and was a supporter of the Black Swamp Hosta and Daylily Society. As a 56 year member of Garden Club of America's Country Garden Club of Perrysburg, she was known for her hostas, orchids and trained topiaries. Her garden was on tour almost every year. Carol received the Rosie Jones Horticulture Award, in 2018 for her topiary that "reflects the spirit of growing with joy and enthusiasm".
Famous for her welcoming smile and friendly demeanor, she carried on a positive, loving life, despite Pete's death in 2008. She is survived by her children Katherine B. MacPherson (Scot) of Perrysburg, Anderton L. Bentley III (Deborah Palmer) of Westford, MA and Pamela B. Thorne (Guyton) of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA and her wonderful grandchildren whom she adored: Sarah Bentley, Grant MacPherson, Phoebe Thorne and Hannah Thorne.
A celebration of Carol's life will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Carranor Hunt and Polo Club, 502 E. Second Street, Perrysburg. A Symphony Prelude will begin at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Toledo Museum of Art, Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg, Partners for Clean Streams, or Donor's Choice. Burial will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Condolences may be made to the family online at:
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2019