(News story) Carol Hampe Bentley, an award-winning gardener and a volunteer who promoted a film on the plight of the Maumee River that spurred action far beyond the watershed, died Oct. 20 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. She was 88.
She had complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Kate MacPherson said.
Mrs. Bentley's walled garden at her Perrysburg Township home, abrim with an assortment of hostas, was a regular stop on garden tours, formal and informal. It also became one of the Garden Club of America's outstanding walled gardens. She was a 56-year member and had been an officer of the Country Garden Club of Perrysburg.
She received a nationally sanctioned horticulture award in 2018 for her topiary. She took a four-season approach to her garden, from hostas to evergreens.
"She loved that circle of life in her garden. She never planted annuals," her daughter said. "She loved sharing her garden with people."
Mrs. Bentley since the 1950s volunteered to promote civic, charitable, and cultural causes. Early on, she worked with Child and Family Services of Toledo and served on the board. She was a member of the Junior League of Toledo and active in its projects. The league took on pollution in the Maumee River through a public awareness campaign, the linchpin of which was a 1965 documentary, 'Fate of a River: Apathy or Action.'
Images of sewage flowing into tributaries, struggling fish, and foaming detergent on the water captured the public's attention. Mrs. Bentley, a scheduler for the film, answered a torrent of phone calls and postcards after the film's release.
"There was an upwelling. It just hit the community like a bomb because it was so revealing," Mrs. Bentley told The Blade in 2001.
Within months, the film was shown at hundreds of meetings to tens of thousands of viewers. She became a member of Clear Water Inc. led by such luminaries as Blade co-publisher Paul Block, Jr., Lucas County Commissioner Ned Skeldon, and Thomas Anderson of The Andersons. She was supportive of Junior League colleagues who testified in Washington.
"She was passionate about the environment and the state of pollution," her daughter said.
Mrs. Bentley had an on-camera role in the 2002 followup film, 'Fate of a River: Revisited,' and most recently was a member of Partners for Clean Streams.
"She was so thrilled to think of the progress that had been made," her daughter said. "Of course she felt there was more work to do."
A Toledo Museum of Art docent for 15 years, Mrs. Bentley made sure to study for tours she would be giving, recalled her daughter, who as a student doing homework noticed the effort. "Her volunteer activity was a really good role model for us. We were proud, because it was something she was excited about."
She formerly was on the board of Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. She also was active in the Society of the Colonial Dames of America.
She made an effort to connect with people and had friends everywhere she went, daughter Kate said.
Daughter Pamela Thorne added: "She was open and welcoming and interested in what other people had to say. She was never a big talker. She was drawing people in. I think that's a great quality."
She was born July 13, 1931, in Detroit to Dorothy and Joseph Hampe. She grew up in Maumee and was a 1949 graduate of Maumee Valley Country Day School. She received a degree in sociology from the University of Toledo.
She met her husband in 1950, at a Christmas party for college students home for the holidays. She was then a Duke University student, while Anderton L. "Pete" Bentley, Jr., was home from Yale University, where he was a varsity rower. He became active in the family construction and engineering firm, A. Bentley & Sons Co. They married June 17, 1953.
He competed in masters rowing events nationally and internationally. He died July 7, 2008, while rowing on the Maumee River.
Surviving are daughters Katherine MacPherson and Pamela Thorne; son, Anderton L. Bentley III, and four grandchildren.
A service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Carranor Hunt and Polo Club, Perrysburg, with a musical prelude at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg.
The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Museum of Art, Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg, Partners for Clean Streams, or a .
Published in The Blade on Oct. 27, 2019