(News story) Carol Harms, a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died Nov. 4 at the Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee. She was 93.
Exactly two months before her passing, Mrs. Harms lost her husband of 71 years, Gerald E. Harms, a longtime local lumber broker and World War II veteran.
"We all like to think that she just wanted to be with him, because she missed him so much," Julie Kipp, Mrs. Harms' daughter, said.
A few days prior, Mrs. Harms had suffered a fall, and though she was discharged from the hospital, Ms. Kipp said the injury likely contributed to her passing.
Mrs. Harms was born on Jan. 29, 1927 in Toledo to Fred and Albina Lauer. She grew up in the Old West End, often walking to elementary school down Collingwood Boulevard and later attending St. Ursula Academy.
While still a student at St. Ursula, Mrs. Harms was introduced to her future husband Mr. Harms, by his sister and her best friend shortly after he returned from the war in November, 1945. Mrs. Harms invited Mr. Harms to the St. Ursula Christmas dance and the rest was history. The couple was married in 1949 at Rosary Cathedral. They often said that after they met, they'd never looked at anyone else.
Following her high school graduation, Mrs. Harms, at her father's request, spent a year studying at Mary Manse College, which Ms. Kipp said she hated, often skipping class and hoping to one day achieve her dream of becoming a nurse.
"She knew what she wanted," Ms. Kipp said, adding that her mother was a strong-willed and practical woman.
After leaving Mary Manse, Mrs. Harms enrolled in nurse's training at St. Vincent Hospital, where she graduated as an RN in 1948. Following a year of practice, Mrs. Harms, who was pregnant at the time with her first child, decided to leave the medical field and devote herself to her family. She spent the rest of her life as a stay-at-home mother to her seven children.
Throughout her childhood, Ms. Kipp said her mother was one to take things as they were and have fun all the same.
When she became pregnant with Ms. Kipp, her daughter said that Mrs. Harms believed that she was having one large boy. When the doctor delivered a single five pound baby girl, she was at first bewildered, though the confusion rapidly dissipated when the doctor informed her she was having twins.
Ms. Kipp said her parents took the news in stride, rushing home to prepare their Old West End house for their new twin daughters.
"Her family was the most important thing to her," Ms. Kipp said, adding that though her mother always prioritized her children, she never shied away from an opportunity to have fun.
"She loved to party," Ms. Kipp said. Between the two of them, Ms. Kipp said her parents had a tremendous number of friends, often hosting potlucks and laughing among groups of visitors until 2 a.m.
The family built a lake house in 1971 on Lake LeAnn where their love of friends and fun continued. Ms. Kipp said that her mother would always prepare tons of food and take everyone skiing.
"She was just a part of all of us," Ms. Kipp said of her mother. The lake house continued to bring the tight-knit family together, bonding cousins and aunts and uncles as the family grew into subsequent generations. Ms. Kipp said her mother was always concerned about where everyone would sleep, but they'd always figure it out.
Mrs. Harms was an eternal optimist.
"It would be cloudy outside and she would say, 'Oh, it looks like it's clearing up.' And we would all laugh and kid her, but she always believed that it was," Ms. Kipp said.
Whenever she lost at one of the board games she loved to play with her children and grandchildren, Mrs. Harms would joke that her poor arthritic hands had bested her, which the kids always teased her about.
"She had a great sense of humor. She was self-deprecating. She never took herself too seriously. She was a wise woman," Ms. Kipp said.
One of the most unique feats of Mrs. Harms' life was that she kept diaries from the time she was fourteen years old until 2014 when her memory was no longer as sharp.
"All through our life we can go back and read what we were doing," Ms. Kipp said, adding that the family is now compiling the diaries online so that every member can enjoy them. Mrs. Harms likely drew inspiration from her own mother who also kept diaries throughout her life.
Mrs. Harms will be remembered by her family as the type of woman who was unafraid of a challenge. When her daughter's track team needed a coach, Mrs. Harms agreed to take on the job, even though she nothing about track.
"She learned about how to make teams, what all the races are," Ms. Kipp said. "She just did it."
Mrs. Harms was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas, Robert, John, and Daniel Lauer.
Surviving are her son, Tom Harms; daughters, Sue Harms, Amy Cole, Jane Harloff, Julie Kipp, Peggy Sullivan, and Anne Dobson; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family plans to hold a service at a later date, once it is safer for relatives to travel from across the country. Tributes can be made in Mrs. Harms' honor to the activities fund at Elizabeth Scott Community, the Mercy Health Foundation, or the charity of one's choice
.
This is a news story by Ellie Buerk. Contact her at ebuerk@theblade.com
