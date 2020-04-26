Carol J. Davis
1937 - 2020
Carol J. Davis Carol J. Davis, 82, of Northwood, died April 22, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. She was born on August 19, 1937 to Howard (Mary Sharp) Nibert. Carol married Franklin R. Davis on February 22, 1971 in East Toledo and he survives. Also surviving are her daughters, Patricia (Dan) Henry and Christina Cisneros; grandchildren, Heather Czlapinski, April (Chris) Baker, Jenna (Andy Hoot) Czlapinski, Alysia Henley, Sheldon Carr, Alex Cisneros; brother, Bill (Opal) Nibert; sister-In-Law, Geraldine Nibert. Funeral Services are private. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.hoeflingerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
4196916768
