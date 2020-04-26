Carol J. Davis Carol J. Davis, 82, of Northwood, died April 22, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. She was born on August 19, 1937 to Howard (Mary Sharp) Nibert. Carol married Franklin R. Davis on February 22, 1971 in East Toledo and he survives. Also surviving are her daughters, Patricia (Dan) Henry and Christina Cisneros; grandchildren, Heather Czlapinski, April (Chris) Baker, Jenna (Andy Hoot) Czlapinski, Alysia Henley, Sheldon Carr, Alex Cisneros; brother, Bill (Opal) Nibert; sister-In-Law, Geraldine Nibert. Funeral Services are private. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.