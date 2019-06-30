Home

Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
Carol J. Uhlman


1938 - 2019
Carol J. Uhlman Obituary
Carol J Uhlman

Carol J. Uhlman, age 81, passed from us on June 28, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Born May 18, 1938 in Toledo to Arthur and Caroline (Broom) Gatter, Carol graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1956. After working her first job as a waitress at her mother's restaurant, Gatters Restaurant, she subsequently worked as a secretary at Champion Spark Plug and finally at The New England Insurance Company. Carol married Norbert Uhlman on July 7, 1990 and together, they resided in Monclova, Ohio. Carol was a member of Glenwood Lutheran Church.

Carol is survived by her children, Randy (Paula) Lane, Rusty Lane, Melissa (Peter) Tolson, Norman (Leslie) Uhlman and Charles (Jan) Uhlman; sisters, Doreen Lutz and Nancy (John) Hilkens. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert; both parents; and siblings, Leroy Gatter, Arthur Gatter, Charles Gatter, Gordon Gatter and Evelyn Sutton.

Carol's Life Celebration will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor, (419) 475-5055. Funeral Services will begin in the funeral home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with interment following in Toledo Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019
