Carol Jean (Hewitt) Baker
Carol Jean Baker (Hewitt), 93 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, died Wednesday January 1, 2020, in Temperance, MI. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Monday January 6, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. She will lie-in-state at Petersburg United Methodist Church, Petersburg, MI, Tuesday January 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the services at 11 a.m. Pastor Carter Cortelyou will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born September 23, 1926, in Petersburg, MI. Carol was the daughter of Dudley and Lucille (Eisenman) Hewitt. She was the Salutatorian of her 1944 Petersburg High School Graduating Class. She also earned her RN from Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She married Bruce Baker on March 20, 1948 at the First Presbyterian Church, Petersburg, MI. Bruce died August 25, 2017. She worked as a RN for Toledo Hospital for several years and spent 18 yrs as school nurse for Summerfield Schools retiring in 1991. She was a member of Petersburg United Methodist Church, Petersburg, MI, and an Alumni of the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing, Toledo, OH and loved spending time with her family and traveling.
Survivors include: children, Randy Baker, Cindy (Donald) Manders, Betsy (Daniel) Mangus; brothers, Bill (Barb) Hewitt, Jack (Michelle) Hewitt; grandchildren, Jennifer (Steve), Gretchen (Troy), Brandon (Becky), Marlena, Benjamin and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Sawyer, Gabrielle, Henry, Finley, Evan, Colin and Ian. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Dorothy Hewitt.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Petersburg United Methodist Church, Petersburg, MI.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
capaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020