Carol Jean Molnar
Carol Jean Molnar passed away June 13, 2020, after a long illness.
Born in 1938 to Daniel and Irene (Kovacs), Carol was proud of her Hungarian heritage and never met a plate of chicken paprikas she did not relish. Carol was in her element around her friends and family, and she was blessed with a multitude of both. She led an active and varied life during which she experienced many joys and challenges. She knew peace through her recovery from addiction to alcohol in 1985, which was truly amazing to behold. She was a loving pet mom and had cats in families of 2-5 at a time. There was not a fiber of hate in her body. She was a loyal and loving friend at all times.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Irene Dauer and Joanne Swinehart; niece, Kim; and brother-in-law, Les Vicary. Left to cherish her memory are dear brother, Daniel Molnar; loving sister, Helen Vicary; several nieces and nephews; and long-time friend, Marsha Manon. The family expresses their gratitude to the caring staff of Heartland at Flower Hospital where Carol resided for the last 3 years.
Following Carol's wishes, her body will be cremated. Due to current circumstances, her family will hold a private memorial gathering at a later date. Memorials may be made to Paws and Whiskers, 32 Hillwyck, Toledo, OH 43615. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.