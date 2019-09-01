|
Carol Jean Morse
Carol Jean Morse, of Holland, OH passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 6, 1939 in Toledo, OH to Walter and Eva Graff.
Carol was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She spent her life supporting her family and especially her kids. She spent countless hours running the Springfield little league baseball and basketball programs, traveling for her kids' sporting events, supporting school programs, and spending time with her closest friends. Her grandkids were her world and she enjoyed every second with them. She loved them with all her heart, was extremely proud of them and bragged about them whenever she could to her friends.
Her second passion in life was being a school librarian. She worked at Dorr Street Elementary for 34+ years. She absolutely loved her job and the kids. She would spend her own money to buy books and supplies for the library. She truly loved reading books to the kids whenever she could and often volunteered for summer reading programs. It can't be expressed in words what a positive and lasting impression she made on the thousands of kids she interacted with throughout the years.
Carol had a heart of gold and loved with all she had! She was the most caring, selfless person you could ever meet. She would have done anything to help anyone. The world lost an angel; she will be truly missed and has left a huge hole in our hearts.
Carol is survived by her loving son, John (Natalie) Morse; grandchildren, Magdalena (Scott), Broc and Morgan Morse; daughter-in-law, Patti Rohloff; sister-in-law Barbara Graff. She is preceded in death by her son, Keith Morse and brother, Walter Graff.
Friends will be received on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 7:00 p.m. in Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879). Memorial contributions may be made to a . Condolences and memories can be shared at
www.neville-funeral.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019