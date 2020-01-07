Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Service
Following Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Payette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jeanne (Davies) Payette


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Jeanne (Davies) Payette Obituary
Carol Jeanne (Davies) Payette

Carol, born on August 4, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, to John and Evelyn (Jones) Davies, passed away on Monday at age 85. They moved to Toledo when Carol was six. She attended Longfellow Elementary, DeVilbiss High School (class of 1952), and The University of Toledo (Bachelors of Education). She taught second grade at Spring Elementary School in North Toledo.

Carol became a stay at home mom and volunteered for many organizations, including Youth Advisory, Channel 30 auctions, chair of Toledo American Red Cross Blood Donation (ten years), and Flower Hospital Auxiliary. She has been a member of Lutheran Church of Our Savior since 1967.

Carol enjoyed gardening and grew exceptional roses (which still bloom on in the gardens of her daughter and her daughter in law). She enjoyed her cottage on Devil's Lake for many years. Before moving to The Sunset House, she shared her West Toledo home with her cat, Kitten.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Sunset House and Ashanti Hospice.

Carol loved shopping, fine dining, Glenn Miller Orchestra, and sleeping in. Her grandchildren and nephews wanted to stay with Gramma Carol/Aunt Carol, where they knew they could stay up as late as they wanted, and sleep in late too!

The family suggests contributions in Carol's memory be made to The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio, 1002 Garden Lake Parkway, Toledo, OH 43614.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Amy Jo.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer (Jim) Cope; son and daughter in law, John and Wendy Payette; grandsons, Alex Bruning and Jacob (Alexandra) Payette; great grandson, Nathan; sister in law, Linda (Tim) Payette; nephews, Joe and Jeff Payette, and special friend, Roger Bleim. Her friends at Sunset made dining so delightful, and she enjoyed her talks with her dear friends, Sharon and Nancy. Also surviving is her children's father, David Payette.

Visitation at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 N. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300) Friday Jan. 10th from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. with services following.

To share memories and condolences with Carol's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -