Carol Jeanne (Davies) Payette
Carol, born on August 4, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, to John and Evelyn (Jones) Davies, passed away on Monday at age 85. They moved to Toledo when Carol was six. She attended Longfellow Elementary, DeVilbiss High School (class of 1952), and The University of Toledo (Bachelors of Education). She taught second grade at Spring Elementary School in North Toledo.
Carol became a stay at home mom and volunteered for many organizations, including Youth Advisory, Channel 30 auctions, chair of Toledo American Red Cross Blood Donation (ten years), and Flower Hospital Auxiliary. She has been a member of Lutheran Church of Our Savior since 1967.
Carol enjoyed gardening and grew exceptional roses (which still bloom on in the gardens of her daughter and her daughter in law). She enjoyed her cottage on Devil's Lake for many years. Before moving to The Sunset House, she shared her West Toledo home with her cat, Kitten.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Sunset House and Ashanti Hospice.
Carol loved shopping, fine dining, Glenn Miller Orchestra, and sleeping in. Her grandchildren and nephews wanted to stay with Gramma Carol/Aunt Carol, where they knew they could stay up as late as they wanted, and sleep in late too!
The family suggests contributions in Carol's memory be made to The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio, 1002 Garden Lake Parkway, Toledo, OH 43614.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Amy Jo.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer (Jim) Cope; son and daughter in law, John and Wendy Payette; grandsons, Alex Bruning and Jacob (Alexandra) Payette; great grandson, Nathan; sister in law, Linda (Tim) Payette; nephews, Joe and Jeff Payette, and special friend, Roger Bleim. Her friends at Sunset made dining so delightful, and she enjoyed her talks with her dear friends, Sharon and Nancy. Also surviving is her children's father, David Payette.
Visitation at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 N. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300) Friday Jan. 10th from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. with services following.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020