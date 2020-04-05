|
Carol JoAnn Caputo
Carol JoAnn Caputo, age 81, of Toledo, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Goerlich Center in Sylvania surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 16, 1938, in Toledo, OH, to Jesse and Margery (Lammers) Thompson. Carol worked as a property manager for the Schroeder Company in Toledo from 1990 to 1998, and before that as an apartment manager in California. She was a parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church and member of their Altar Rosary Society. She also shared her love of music and lovely singing voice as a longtime member of the church choir. Carol was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished her family and home. She will be dearly missed.
Carol is survived by her children, Cherie (Jim) Dec, Margie (Russell) Flores, Guy (Dianna) Caputo, and Mark Caputo; sisters, Sr, Mary Jesse Thompson SND and Mary Sullivan; brothers, Jesse Thompson and Tom Thompson; sister-in-law, Karen Caputo; 11 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin G. Caputo on April 9, 1992; and by her parents.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Attendees are encouraged to follow current social distancing guidelines. A private Funeral Mass for Carol will take place Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Clement Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Erie, MI.
