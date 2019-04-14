Carol Joyce



Carol Anne (Mauter) Joyce passed away on April 7, 2019 at Lakes of Monclova, OH. Carol was born November 8, 1938 in Toledo to William S. and Florence M. (Blanchard) Mauter.



She was a graduate of St. Catherine of Siena grade school and Saint Ursula Academy where she was honored with The Bishop's Cross. She achieved a Diploma of Nursing from Toledo St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing and earned her BSN from the University of Toledo.



Carol was known for her compassion, faith, and determined spirit in her life and profession as a Registered Nurse. She had a forty year career with the majority at the University of Toledo Medical Center (formerly MCO), her specialty was pediatric nursing. Carol loved working with children and making a difference with her devoted care, for which she was often recognized years later by her former patients.



Above all, she was a loving spouse, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her 58 year marriage with Jim was a wonderful example of Christian marriage. Carol had a strong work ethic enjoying the fulfillment of any task with a warm smile. She balanced family and work while returning to school to earn her BSN. She appreciated life's celebrations and family togetherness including daily family dinners, holiday gatherings, picnics, card games, zoo trips with the grandchildren, and baking chocolate chip cookies. She enjoyed traveling near and far, especially the annual family trip to St. Ignace and Mackinac Island. Her house was always open to her cherished family and friends. Her ten grandchildren were the light of her life.



Carol put her faith into action as a volunteer at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns including funeral luncheon ministry, nursing home ministry, and tutoring at Rosary Cathedral School. She enjoyed her involvement with St Patrick's Renew and Rosary groups, and The Christ Child Society. Late in life she met the challenges of an atypical form of Parkinson's disease with grace and dignity.



Her love and spirit will continue to shine through her loving family including husband James W. Joyce, sons Jim (Lynn) Joyce, Jeff (Tracey) Joyce, daughters Colleen (Kevin) Moyer and Mary (Dave) Reed; her beloved grandchildren Jim, Sean, Ryan, Sarah (Stephen), Shannon, Nick, Molly, Dan, Jamie, and Alex. Carol held a special place in her heart for her 34 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Florence Mauter, and siblings Evelyn (Richard) Andray, Bill (Jean and Pat) Mauter, Don (Jane) Mauter, and mother-in-law Isabel (Malone) Joyce.



Her family extends a heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Lakes of Monclova, her physicians, and Hospice of NW Ohio. We are grateful to the nurses and aides who gave such beautiful kindness and care to her.



Family and friends are invited to gather at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo on Monday, April 15 starting at 9:30 AM followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Carol will be laid to rest at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution in Carol's memory, to either St. Patrick Heatherdowns Church; Hospice of NW Ohio, 30000 East River Rd, Perrysburg; Parkinson Foundation of NW OH 150 W South Boundary Street, Perrysburg; or a . Arrangements entrusted to Coyle Funeral Home. Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com



Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019