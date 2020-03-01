|
(News story) Carol Juliana Zilba, who operated a well-known Maumee events venue with her husband, George, and was a volunteer for church and community groups, died Wednesday in University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor. She was 81.
The Ottawa Lake resident had complications during elective heart surgery earlier in the month in Toledo, relatives said.
Mrs. Zilba and her husband operated Parkway Place Catering and Event Center. She kept the books and paid the bills and tracked the finances, largely working behind the scenes, as she had done for other family businesses through the years, including Cambridge Place, a West Toledo banquet and events hall.
"She was worried about who was going to do the books while she was in the hospital," her daughter Lisa Zilba said.
She enjoyed working with numbers and was known for the meticulous care she took.
"She liked to be part of what was going on," Lisa Zilba said. "She liked to put her 2 cents in."
A devout Catholic, she instilled in her seven children an awareness of caring for others.
"She believed we had to help one another," daughter Lisa said. "She always said the joy in life was in the giving."
Mrs. Zilba was drawn to children's charities in particular. She'd been a volunteer for the Christ Child Society of Toledo. She was a former event chairman of the group's annual Red Wagon Shower, which raises funds but also collects diapers and other essentials for infants. Those supplies in turn are donated to hospitals and social services agencies serving families in need.
She helped with fund-raisers for American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC), which supports in Memphis.
"She always gave so much of herself to other people," said Angie McAlear, a friend since the late 1950s. The pair also had been officers of the Toledo Women's Club.
She kept the needs and wants of others foremost, "never thinking about herself," Mrs. McAlear said. "Her family, of course, came first. She had so much strength and such a big heart."
Mrs. Zilba was born Aug. 14, 1938, to Loretta and Ralph Bauer and grew up in the Bancroft Hills neighborhood of West Toledo. She met her husband as a first grader at Gesu School, and they began dating while in high school.
"When you first met her, you liked her," her husband said. "The longer you knew her, you loved her."
She was a 1956 graduate of Central Catholic High School and studied business at the University of Toledo. She worked for a time at the Toledo Chamber of Commerce.
Her focus became home and family, and she often worked from home in helping with family businesses.
"With seven of us to take care of, that was a full-time job," daughter Lisa said.
Mrs. Zilba guided her children in the importance of education and of self-betterment, and encouraged them in their activities - and by her husband's estimate put 50,000 miles a year on the car as she drove the children to their practices and events. She was a great support to daughters Juliana and Mary when they served as Miss Ohio and then represented the state in the Miss America Pageant - Juliana in 1981 and Mary in 1986.
On a day's notice in 2014, Mrs. Zilba and her husband flew to Rome when daughter Mary - then performing on tour with a New York group - learned she would be a vocal soloist at the Sistine Chapel. Her daughter sang before a gathering of cardinals with her parents looking on.
"I think it was one of the highlights of her life," daughter Mary said. "To be there with my parents in the chapel, to watch me perform 'Amazing Grace,' it was the highlight of my life, that's for sure."
Surviving are her husband, George Zilba, whom she married Aug. 8, 1959; daughters Juliana Furay, Mary Zilba, and Lisa Zilba; sons, Jeffrey, George, Gregory, and Joey Zilba; sister, Dorothy Dunco; 16 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania. Services will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Church, Sylvania, of which she was a member since 1970.
The family suggests tributes to the Christ Child Society of Toledo or Central Catholic High School.
