Carol Juliana Zilba
Heaven was given an angel on February 26, 2020, Carol Juliana Bauer Zilba, transitioned after a courageous fight following complications during an elective cardio surgery. The way she fought to stay with us despite all the odds against her was indicative of her incredible strength and courage throughout her life. She remained a youthful, healthy and vivacious woman despite her chronological years, and was following in her mother's footsteps (who lived to be 103 years old) of becoming a possible centurion. She could run circles around even the youngest person. Carol was a strong, loving, beautiful and very religious person who touched everyone she met.
Born August 14th 1938 to Loretta and Ralph Bauer, she attended Gesu Catholic Elementary School from 1944-1952, then Central Catholic High School from 1952-1956. She attended the University of Toledo after high school where she studied business. As a young adult, Carol worked for the Toledo Chamber of Commerce where she was involved in many activities and events throughout the City of Toledo.
Carol was married to George C. Zilba whom she met in first grade at Gesu. She and George have known each other 75 years, and last year celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were soul mates that had an incredible life journey together. They began dating in 1953 and have been together ever since. They were married August 8th, 1959, and together had seven children. Throughout their years together they ran several businesses. Most recently she and George operated Parkway Place Catering and Event Center in Maumee.
Carol whole-heartedly believed in her Catholic faith. She belonged to Gesu Catholic Church as a child and young adult and joined St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sylvania in 1970. She faithfully attended Mass throughout her life and said her Rosary daily.
Carol's life was dedicated to her family. She was selfless, giving and always concerned for the welfare of others. She and George nurtured and raised their seven children to be integral parts of society. Jeffrey is an attorney, Juliana operates a medical school, Mary is an entertainer (Juliana and Mary are former Miss Ohios), George Jr. has a BA in Counseling, Lisa holds a Masters of Education and is a high school teacher, sons Greg and Anthony (Joey) are entrepreneurs and own their own businesses. Her life long work as a mother and wife has paid off in the accomplishments of her children, a real tribute to her undying dedication and love to her family.
Throughout her life she was involved in the Toledo Women's Club, St. Jude's Children's Charities, Central Catholic Class of '56 Reunion organization, Christ Child Society and many clubs and organizations throughout her children's time in school such as helping create the Central Catholic High School Mothers Club in 1977.
Carol's favorite pastimes were gardening, reading books, politics and sports. She loved to laugh and talk about old times and listen to music of the 40s and 50s. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play in her pool all summer long. She loved family gatherings and special occasions so that her family could all be together. Carol was also a very good artist and loved to draw and paint.
Carol had taught her family how to come together and fight for a cause; unfortunately this last cause was her life. During this difficult time we, as her family, paid a great honor to her by staying by her side day and night at Promedica and The University of Michigan Hospitals. A special thanks to her granddaughter Elisa Furay, MD, who spent countless hours talking to doctors and nurses trying to help her grandmother get through this ordeal. It was a difficult task to play both the role of doctor and granddaughter in such a tenuous situation. For her efforts we will be forever grateful. Thank you to her sisters'-in-law Annamarie for showing selfless love and not leaving her side and Lorna for doing many hours of research to help the fight. She would be proud of how her family rallied around her.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph J. Bauer and Loretta A. Bauer, and her sister Marilyn Bauer Kulish. She is survived by her husband George, sister Dorothy Dunco, children: Juliana Furay (Rick), Jeffrey (Leslie), Mary, George, Gregory (Stacey), Lisa, Joey (Betsy). She has 16 grandchildren (Ricky, Elisa, Jacqueline, Jerra, (Furay), Brandon, Paige (Zilba), Cole, Chase, Chad (Anderson), Max, Jack (Zilba), Karis, Ellie, Caden (Kramp) and Heidi, Brady (Zilba), 2 great grandchildren and extended family member Michael Militano.
Visitation will be held Wednesday 3-8 p.m. at Reeb Funeral Home 5712 Main Street, Sylvania, OH 43560. Catholic Mass will be held on Thursday, 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at Parkway Place, following interment.
Donations can be made to Christ Child Society or Central Catholic High School in her honor. Online condolences to
Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020