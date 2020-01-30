|
Carol L. DeLauter
Carol Lee DeLauter, 66 of Oregon, Ohio passed away, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital. Carol was born in Toledo, Ohio on January 9th, 1954 to Donald and Joyce (Gallaher) Krieg. Carol was a proud graduate of Clay High School.
Carol had a great love for the beach and sunshine. She spent several years living in the sunshine state of Florida where she enjoyed soaking up the sun on the sandy beaches in Fort Myers. Carol enjoyed being with her family and spent much of her time with her sisters, Tammy and Linda. Carol was a fun-loving spirit with a joyful, hardy laugh so distinct that it will not be soon forgotten. Carol's faith in the Lord brings comfort to her family knowing that she is free from all pain and despair suffered here on earth, as she is now with our loving Father experiencing all the glory Heaven holds.
Carol will forever be loved and greatly missed by her surviving family, daughter and son-in-law, Callie & Nicholas Hill; granddaughter, Payton Hill; grandson, Keaton Hill; sisters, Linda (Danny) Shrewsberry and Tammy DeLauter; nieces, Laney (Brandon) Fulkert and Jenna (Josh) Yockey. She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, Zachary DeLauter.
Visitation will be held at, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12 noon until time of Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 30, 2020