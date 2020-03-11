Home

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Carol L. Matthews


1940 - 2020
Carol L. Matthews Obituary
Carol L. Matthews

Carol L. Matthews, 79, of Toledo, Ohio, died Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born November 19, 1940, she was the daughter of Nate J. and Ruth (Rice) Matthews, Sr. She graduated from the former DeVilbiss High School in 1958. She then received her bachelor's degree and master's degree in education from University of Toledo. Carol was a respected educator, being employed by Maumee City Schools for 37 years. She taught 4th, 5th and 6th grades, gifted and talented classes, and retired in 1999 as Principal of Fairfield Elementary School. She gave back to her community in mentoring young teachers and was an advocate for education. After retirement, she served as President of St. Luke's Hospital Auxiliary.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, John (Jeanine) Matthews, Connie (Brad) Matthews-Reynolds, Todd (Molly) Matthews and Carey (Jim) Matthews; sister-in-law, Carol O. Matthews; great nieces and nephews, Arabella, Isadora, Andrea, Kaci and Norwyn. She was preceded in death by brothers, Frank "Skip" Matthews and Nate J. Matthews, Jr.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where services will follow at 6:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to WGTE.org or Maumee City Schools. "Love you more."

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
