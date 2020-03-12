|
(News story) Carol L. Matthews, a Maumee elementary teacher, then principal, who won praise for encouraging the best from students and faculty, died Sunday in ProMedica Toledo Hospital. She was 79.
She'd been in ill health recently, nephew Todd Matthews said.
Miss Matthews was principal of Fairfield Elementary School for 14 years. She'd taught at Fairfield for 20 years when she was named principal.
"She was one of those Pied Piper people every kid wanted to talk to," said Barbara Coleman, a friend since their University of Toledo student days, who became a teacher at Fairfield.
When Miss Matthews retired in 1999, she was with the district longer than anyone else then on the payroll, The Blade reported.
"As both a teacher and a principal, she had the gift of not only mentoring, but of enabling teachers and students to be successful," Mrs. Coleman said. "She was an innovative teacher."
Miss Matthews saw that students learned in different ways, and teachers were effective in different ways.
"She encouraged and allowed that," Mrs. Coleman said. "That's the way she was made. You don't put up roadblocks. You open the way for things that will work."
Miss Matthews helped plan the gifted and talented program in Maumee Schools and taught the program in second through fifth grades at Wayne Trail and Fort Miami schools.
She began her career teaching sixth grade at Vandercook Lake, Mich., near Jackson. Her first assignment when hired by Maumee was to teach sixth grade at Gateway Middle School.
She had been an officer and chief negotiator for the Maumee Education Association and an officer of her union at the state and national levels.
She saw humor in everyday situations.
"If you're going to be in the elementary school, you'd better see the funny side," Mrs. Coleman said. "It was not making fun of people. It was seeing the good, the bright, what we can chuckle at."
Early in retirement, she worked as a supervisor for student teachers and prestudent teachers at the University of Toledo college of education. The West Toledo resident also was president of the St. Luke's Hospital Auxiliary.
She continued to travel the world with friends, many of whom were teachers - New Zealand, Australia, river cruises in Europe. Pins on a large map she kept at home marked the spots she visited.
She was born Nov. 19, 1940, to Ruth and Nate Matthews. She was a 1958 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. She had bachelor's and master's degrees from UT , and she did graduate work at Bowling Green State, Michigan State, and Ohio State universities.
She was close to her nieces and nephews. Her nephew Todd recalled she came to family holidays, baptisms, first communions.
"She was like a third parent," he said.
She was loyal to friends as well.
"She wanted everybody to do their best and was always trying to help others," said Barb Somers, a retired teacher and friend since 1965. "I always felt like she was a sister."
There are no immediate survivors.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, where services will begin at 6 p.m.
Tributes are suggested to WGTE Public Media or Maumee City Schools.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 12, 2020