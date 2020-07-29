Carol Lee Kohlhorst
12/15/1932 - 07/23/2020
Carol Lee Kohlhorst passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family and her best friend, "Stubby", after a very courageous battle with cancer. She was born December 15, 1932, in St. Marys, Ohio, to Paul and Helen (Stanton) Bubp.
Carol worked 25 years as a secretary at Gateway Middle School before retiring. She was a member of Maumee United Methodist Church for 52 years and is currently a member of Lakewood United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg, Florida. Her interests included spending time with her family at the beach, gardening, fishing, sewing, photography and in recent years coloring more than 350 pictures.
Carol is survived by her son, Kevin (Angie) Kohlhorst of St Petersburg, Florida; daughter, Kristine (Larry) LaHote; and her grandchildren, Jacob Kohlhorst, Alex (Erica) Kohlhorst, Caitlyn (Michael) Lance, Samantha (John) Trzinski, Jamie Kohlhorst, Erika LaHote, Evan LaHote. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norval " Koolie"; her brother, Gene Bubp; and sister in law, Eileen Bubp; and brother in law, Larry Fledderjohann.
Services for Carol will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to Chinos Cause for Cancer Dreams AITNA-NACA; https://www.aitana-naca.com/donate/
. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com