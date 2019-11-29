|
Carol Louise Everts, a teacher, reporter, and business manager at various times in her professional life, died Monday at her Adrian home. She was 86.
She had Alzheimer's disease, son Jerald said.
Mrs. Everts taught physical education at Adrian High School from 1955 to 1960 and then was a substitute teacher from 1960 to 1972 at Chesaning Union School District in Chesaning, Mich. - primarily teaching English, history, and physical education.
Mr. Everts said that his friends, who were students of hers, had told him that she was "one of the better teachers they had - caring and giving."
She then was a staff reporter at the Gainesville Sun daily newspaper in Gainesville, Fla., from 1974 to 1986.
Most recently she was a business manager at the Waynesville, N.C., Country Club from 1986 until 2003 when she retired.
Mr. Everts said his mother changed jobs when her late husband, Ronald Everts, who worked for a mobile home manufacturer, got transferred from place to place. Ronald Everts, whom she married in 1954, died in 2003.
"She was a people person, always willing to help," Mr. Everts said. "She would give you a shirt off her back. And she was a very outgoing person."
In retirement she greeted patients and helped them find their appointments from 2004 to 2013 as a volunteer at what now is ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian.
Mrs. Everts was born May 25, 1933, in Wauseon to Helen and Benjamin Ruffer.
In 1950 she graduated from Adrian High School and went to Bowling Green State University, graduating in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in education.
In her free time she enjoyed reading and singing. From 1978 to 1986 she sang for the Jazz Alive group in Asheville, N.C.
Mrs. Everts was a member of St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church, Adrian, where she played the organ and sang in the choir. She had learned music at school and at the church, her son said.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian Everts, a brother, and a grandson, Trevor Everts.
Surviving are her sons, Jerald and Jeffrey Everts; sister, Doris Hurlburt; and three grandchildren.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the church, 632 S Madison St. in Adrian.
The family suggests tributes to the .
Published in The Blade on Nov. 29, 2019