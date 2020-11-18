(News story) Carol Lynn Hamilton, 66, a longtime office manager for the Toledo Mud Hens and Toledo Walleye, died Nov. 10 at the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital.
She died of complication from heart-valve replacement surgery, her son Todd said.
Ms. Hamilton worked for the Mud Hens baseball team for about 37 years, starting with her 1983 hiring as a receptionist by the then general manager Gene Cook. She had also been the local minor-league hockey team's office manager for the past 11 years.
"With Carol, you had to love everything about her - the quirky sense of humor, the diligence and hard work, the sharp tongue, the bundle of energy," said Joe Napoli, the president and chief executive officer of both teams.
"She was all of those things and more. She had that really tough-as-nails exterior, but she was very sweet and kindhearted," he said.
It was her late mother-in-law Patricia Hamilton, the Hens' bookkeeper at the time, who introduced her to Mr. Cook in 1983, her son said. Pat Hamilton later became the team's business manager and a member of its board.
For about eight years, they were the only two people on the staff until the team started hiring interns in 1991, the year Pat Hamilton retired from the Mud Hens. She died in 2002.
In 2007, Mr. Napoli, the Mud Hens' general manager at the time, told The Blade: "My first day on the job Gene showed me my office, then introduced me to Carol Hamilton and Pat Hamilton. I said, 'That's wonderful. I can't wait to meet the rest of the staff.'
"Gene said, 'You just met the entire staff.' "
Mud Hens general manager Erik Ibsen said Carol Hamilton had an "immeasurable impact" on both the Walleye and the Mud Hens organizations by building relationships with employees, past employees, and visitors to the office.
"She was a friend, a confidant, and could also be a firecracker if you ever got on her wrong side," Mr. Ibsen said.
Her son said the Mud Hens and the Walleye were "her life" and that she often took her family to their games.
"She loved cheering for them," he said. "I can't remember of the top of my head how many games she brought us to – a lot. And it never ended."
Born Nov. 29, 1953, in Toledo to Glennice Wood Edgington, she was raised in Maumee, graduated from Maumee High School in 1972, and stayed in Maumee, where she met Daniel Hamilton. They married in 1976 and raised two children together. He died in 2016.
In her free time, she enjoyed the company of her grandchildren. She also liked to spend her weekends with her family at her lake house in Fremont, Ind.
"She loved to joke around. She loved to make her children and grandchildren laugh. She just loved watching them smile and watching their faces open up," her son said.
She attended St. Lucas Lutheran Church, Toledo.
Surviving are her son, Todd; daughter, Kelly Hamilton, and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday. Because of the pandemic, attendees must wear facial masks and observe social distancing, with no more than 30 in the funeral home at a time.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com
or 419-724-6089.