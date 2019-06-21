Home

Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Carol M. Burbach


Carol M. Burbach Obituary
Carol M. Burbach

Carol M. Burbach, 72, of Genoa, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2019 at University of Michigan Hospital. Carol was born on September 5, 1946 to Donald and Leona (Boos) Wingerter. She was known as the backbone of her family and loved her dogs.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Richard Burbach; children, Dawna (Scott) Tanner and Jacqueline Burbach; grandchildren, Troy, Rae and Ali; and great grandchildren, Weston and Axel. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Donald Wingerter.

Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:00 until the time of the Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on June 21, 2019
