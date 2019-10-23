|
Carol M. Grimes
Carol M. Grimes, 86, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born on May 26, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio to Russell and Doretta (Bernheisel) Byron.
Carol is survived by his children, Kenneth Grimes, Keith Grimes and Kathie Burnat; and 9 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Kenneth.
The family will receive friends at the St. Peter United Church of Chirst, 28505 Main Street, Millbury on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon for friends and family will follow at Dick's Automatic Door, 1535 Woodville Road, Millbury. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley, Millbury Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019