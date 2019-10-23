Home

Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter United Church of Christ
28505 Main Street
Millbury, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter United Church of Christ
28505 Main Street
Millbury, OH
Carol M. Grimes


1933 - 2019
Carol M. Grimes

Carol M. Grimes, 86, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born on May 26, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio to Russell and Doretta (Bernheisel) Byron.

Carol is survived by his children, Kenneth Grimes, Keith Grimes and Kathie Burnat; and 9 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Kenneth.

The family will receive friends at the St. Peter United Church of Chirst, 28505 Main Street, Millbury on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon for friends and family will follow at Dick's Automatic Door, 1535 Woodville Road, Millbury. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley, Millbury Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019
