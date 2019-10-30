Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Carol M. Meek


1935 - 2019
Carol M. Meek Obituary
Carol M. Meek

Carol M. Meek, age 84, of Toledo, passed away October 28, 2019 at home. Carol was born May 14, 1935 in Toledo to Edward and Norma (Blanker) Raitz. She graduated from Libbey High School, class of 1952. She married Richard Douglas Meek and to this union they had three children. She started working in the banking industry at Ohio Citizens Bank and retired from National City Bank.

In addition to her parents, Carol was also preceded in death by brothers, Edward, Paul, Glen, James, and Keith; and her favorite cat, Gremlin. She is survived by her children, Doug (Sabrina) Meek, Darrell (Pam) Meek, and Donna (Marshall) Tanner; sisters, Shirley Vogelsang and Norma Gibbons; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive guests Friday, November 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of America in Carol's memory.

To leave a special message for Carol's family, please visit NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
