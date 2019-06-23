Carol Marie (Scheuer) Bartholomew



Carol Marie (Scheuer) Bartholomew, age 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday morning, June 20, 2019, at Swanton Valley and Rehabilitation Center. Carol was born September 29, 1937 in Adrian, Michigan to Leslie and Rowena (Gillen) Scheuer. She graduated from Metamora High School at the age of 16 and was Valedictorian of the class of 1954.



While attending high school, she played trumpet in the Concert and Marching Bands and also played in a trumpet trio group. She was a member of the girls and mixed glee clubs and a member of the Metalarks - a girls quartet that performed at many local functions and on television. She was also a cheerleader



and the Editor of the Metamora Yearbook.



On Senior Day, she and several of her friends went to Toledo to look for jobs. Carol interviewed at The Toledo Trust Company and was hired as a secretary. Eventually, she worked her way up as Vice President of the Trust Department.



During her 45 year career at the bank, she graduated from the Ohio



School of Banking in 1985.



On September 28,1963, Carol married Robert Bartholomew of Berkey, Ohio. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in 2018. Carol was always known as a very smart and classy woman who dressed like a fashion model. She



was a dear friend to all who knew her and will be remembered for her infectious smile. She loved her family and simply adored her nieces and nephews and the time she spent with them. Carol always looked forward to visits, vacations or any occasion where they could all be together.



Carol was truly loved and will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Robert "Sweetie" Bartholomew, brothers and sisters-in-law, James Mason, Pat Rothfuss, John (Pat) Bartholomew and Marilyn (James) Hostetter; as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her aunt, Donna Gillen and her sister, LeAnn Mason.



Visitation will be held Friday, June 28th from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Northwest Christian Church, 1590 W. Temperance Rd., Temperance, MI 48182, where a service celebrating Carol's life will begin at 5:00 p.m., with Pastor Chuck Marckel officiating. A dinner will immediately follow in the church fellowship hall.



Memorial contributions in honor of Carol may be made to the church.



