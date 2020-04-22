Carol Marie Sue Zimmerman
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Marie Sue Zimmerman Carol Marie Sue Zimmerman, age 76, of Northwood, passed away Sunday April 19, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio –Perrysburg. Carol was born to Henry and Velma (Harter) Everhardt on August 30, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio. She was a 1962 graduate of Northwood High School and married the love of her life, Darrell, December 19, 1964. He preceded her in death on August 11, 2019. Carol worked as the head cook for Lark Elementary until her retirement in 1989. The center of her life was her faith and going to church. Carol was a founding member of the Northwood Baptist Church. She loved to craft, create floral art and cook. Carol is survived by her loving children, Michael Ray, Michelle (Michael) Slowikowski and Marlene (Daniel) Jett; grandchildren, Holly, Randy, Jacob, Emilee, Samantha and Dakota; and a sister, Shirley Ann (Ray) Fredrickson. She was also preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Trevor; and brothers, Gene, Leo, Cleo, Carl, Richard, Joe and John. Services will be private. Burial will be held at Lake Township Cemetery. Viewing of the service will be available through livestream on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page at 12 noon on Saturday. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Northwood Baptist Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. www.freckchapel.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade on Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
25
Service
12:00 AM
through live stream on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved