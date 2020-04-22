Carol Marie Sue Zimmerman Carol Marie Sue Zimmerman, age 76, of Northwood, passed away Sunday April 19, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio –Perrysburg. Carol was born to Henry and Velma (Harter) Everhardt on August 30, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio. She was a 1962 graduate of Northwood High School and married the love of her life, Darrell, December 19, 1964. He preceded her in death on August 11, 2019. Carol worked as the head cook for Lark Elementary until her retirement in 1989. The center of her life was her faith and going to church. Carol was a founding member of the Northwood Baptist Church. She loved to craft, create floral art and cook. Carol is survived by her loving children, Michael Ray, Michelle (Michael) Slowikowski and Marlene (Daniel) Jett; grandchildren, Holly, Randy, Jacob, Emilee, Samantha and Dakota; and a sister, Shirley Ann (Ray) Fredrickson. She was also preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Trevor; and brothers, Gene, Leo, Cleo, Carl, Richard, Joe and John. Services will be private. Burial will be held at Lake Township Cemetery. Viewing of the service will be available through livestream on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page at 12 noon on Saturday. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Northwood Baptist Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 22, 2020.