Carol Mullins
1939 - 2020
Carol Mullins

Carol Mullins passed away on September 24, 2020, at the age of 80, at her home in Whitehouse, Ohio. Carol was born in Delta, Ohio on December 8, 1939 to Mitchell and Letha Wilder. On May 18, 1956, Carol married Frank Mullins in Regina, Kentucky. Together they welcomed two daughters and a son who were the most important part of her life.

Carol was a spiritual woman and was very kind and sweet to everyone she crossed paths with. She was a Girl Scout Leader for many years. Some of her hobbies included, drawing, pottery, camping, fishing and enjoying the Metro parks. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Carol was employed for Woods grocery store for many years and was a receptionist for Dr. Holloway. She then went to work for Rite-Aid (Lanes) in Waterville and retired while employed there. While working at Rite Aid, Carol would love to decorate the store and was entered into many contests. She won first place and even a trip to St. Croix.

Carol is survived by her three children, Thressa (Tony) Robinett; Craig (Kelli Glaser) Mullins; Jerri Sue "Sam" (Howie) DeTray as well as her seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Carol is also survived by her sisters, Sally Pilliod and Rita Bellmore.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband Frank Mullins; her parents, Mitchell and Letha Wilder; her sister, Donna Fewlas (Marty); her brother, Rick Wilder; and brother in-law, Thomas Pilliod; and nephew, Shane Bellmore.

Carol will be greatly missed by everyone that she knew and by her family.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
