Carol N. Larberg
1933 - 2020
Carol N. Larberg

Carol N. Larberg, age 87, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, August 13, 2020, at the Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center. She was born March 16, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio to William and Mary (Berrigan) Ranck. On November 16, 1958, she married Bobby R. Larberg. Bobby preceded her in death on December 9, 2006.

Carol graduated from Devilbiss High School, and began working for DuPont until her daughter Sherrie started Kindergarten. After Sherrie was married, Carol went to work at Talls of Toledo as a retail clerk.

Carol was a member of the Eastern Stars. She was an avid reader and enjoyed talking with her neighbors and working puzzles. She was also a huge Ohio State Buckeyes football fan...Go Bucks!

Carol is survived by her daughter, Sherrie M. (Gary) Harden; grandsons, Gregory M. (Allison) Harden, Kyle W. Harden and Stephen M. (Elizabeth) Harden; great-grandsons, Wesley M. and Colton F. Harden; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her beloved husband of 48 years, Bobby, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Don Ranck; and sister, Beverly Dove.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 22nd from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Memorial Service celebrating Carol's life will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park at a later date.

A special thank you from the family to Swanton Health Care and Grace Hospice for their loving care during these difficult times. Memorial Contributions may be made to Grace Hospice or Swanton Health Care.

Online expressions of sympathy may be at

weigelfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
AUG
22
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
