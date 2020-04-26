Carol Patterson
Carol Patterson February 3, 1938 - April 22, 2020 Carol Patterson, 82 of Woodville and formerly of Pemberville, passed away, unexpectedly, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at home. She was born on February 3, 1938 in Toledo, OH to Jules F. and Theresa (Shendrick) Yount. On February 25, 1963 she married Bob "Boomer" Patterson in Toledo. Carol and Boomer celebrated 52 years of marriage before Boomers passing in 2015. In addition, to being a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother, Carol enjoyed doing crafts such as sand zipper art, embroidery, and sewing. However, it was being a grandmother that gave her happiness. Carol is survived by her daughters, Cindy Matyi of Hilliard, OH, and Tami Beck of Woodville, OH; grandchildren, Tanya Matyi of Hilliard and Josh Smith of Woodville; great-granddaughter, Savvy Matyi of Hilliard, sister, Barbara Arbuthnot of MI; numerous nieces and nephews and feline companion, Sweetie Pie. In addition to her husband, Boomer, Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Melissa Beck. Carol will be laid to rest next to Boomer in a family committal service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green, OH. Officiating, will be Pastor James Budke. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The Wounded Warriors Project, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a local animal shelter. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com www.marshfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
