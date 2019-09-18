Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Carol R. Slusher


1927 - 2019
Carol R. Slusher Obituary
Carol R. Slusher

Carol R. Slusher, 92, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born January 12, 1927, to Samuel and Ruth Hannah in Shawnee, OH.

Carol was an executive secretary at Christ Presbyterian Church for 30 years, before retiring. After retiring, she volunteered at Hospice of Northwest Ohio

Carol is survived by her son, Don (Anne) Slusher; daughter, Karen Slusher; grandson, Grant (Megan) Slusher; great-grandson, Deacon Slusher and her sister, Joyce (Ron) Sanderson. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Slusher, parents and 6 siblings.

Special thanks to nieces, Marilyn Hartman and Missy Fearer for their companionship.

Inurnment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551 or the donor's favorite charity. Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, (419) 472-7633.

Online condolences may be sent to Carol's family at:

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 18, 2019
