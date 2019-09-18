|
Carol R. Slusher
Carol R. Slusher, 92, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born January 12, 1927, to Samuel and Ruth Hannah in Shawnee, OH.
Carol was an executive secretary at Christ Presbyterian Church for 30 years, before retiring. After retiring, she volunteered at Hospice of Northwest Ohio
Carol is survived by her son, Don (Anne) Slusher; daughter, Karen Slusher; grandson, Grant (Megan) Slusher; great-grandson, Deacon Slusher and her sister, Joyce (Ron) Sanderson. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Slusher, parents and 6 siblings.
Special thanks to nieces, Marilyn Hartman and Missy Fearer for their companionship.
Inurnment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551 or the donor's favorite charity. Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, (419) 472-7633.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 18, 2019