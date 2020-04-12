Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Carol S. Batdorf


1946 - 2020
Carol S. Batdorf Obituary
Carol S. Batdorf

After recent illness and many years of strength and courage, Carol S. Batdorf, 73, of Perrysburg, OH, passed away on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020. She passed in the comfort and love of her children, Mike and Michele.

She was born Dec. 7th, 1946, in Toledo, OH, to Richard and Elizabeth (Meinert) Ransom.

The oldest of four siblings, she enjoyed hosting holiday celebrations for many years. She was especially proud of her father Richard Ransom, founder of Hickory Farms and his many philanthropic interests.

In addition to raising her own two children, Carol worked passionately as a coordinator for ASSE foreign exchange student program. She hosted dozens of students, in her own home, from diverse countries, and many times would travel to their countries to be a guest in their homes. Until her passing, she continued to maintain contact with many of them and enjoyed hearing about their journeys in life.

Carol loved to travel and took many trips with family and friends. She created handmade cards for birthdays and celebrations and sent them to all she loved. Playing Mahjong with friends, planting flower gardens and catching up on her five grandchildren were some of her favorite activities. She will always be remembered as the proud, loving grandma with the knack for creating the most special birthday cakes!

She is survived and missed by her loving, thankful children, Michele (Travis) Lanning, Mike (Maricelle) Batdorf; grandchildren, Ava and Liam Lanning, Justin, Lucas, and Ethan Batdorf; sisters, Lynn Connolly, Janet (Mike) Sarieh. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Ransom.

Due to current restrictions, the family will be having a private Funeral Service at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Internment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. A celebration of her life for additional friends and family will be set at a future time. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider Adopt America Network.

Online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
