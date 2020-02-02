|
Carol S. Currier
Carol S. Currier, age 79, a longtime resident of Sylvania, OH, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was born in Toledo to Carolyn and Robert Miller and graduated from Burnham High School in Sylvania in 1958. She was first employed at DuPont in Toledo and later with the City of Sylvania as a meter reader. She also worked as a teacher's aide at St. Francis and Maplewood elementary schools in Sylvania. Carol loved children and was always there for them.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years, James A. Currier; son, Robert M. Currier; sisters in law Shirley Currier and Kathleen Wismer; and brother in law Robert Currier.
She is survived by sons, Frederick and Jamie (Beverlie) Currier; granddaughter, Susan Currier; great-granddaughter, Karin; sister, Judy K. Makowski; and brother in law Bob Wismer. The most important things that mattered to Carol were her family and friends; they always came first, and she was always there for them.
Carol was laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park next to her husband, Jim. The family would like to thank the 4th Floor nurses at Flower Hospital and the staff at the Ebeid Hospice Residence, for all their loving care. Online condolences to
Published in The Blade on Feb. 2, 2020