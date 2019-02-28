Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Carol S. Goodell Obituary
Carol S. Goodell

Carol S. Goodell, age 68, of Holland, passed away peacefully Friday, February 22, 2019. She was born January 19, 1951 to Howard Sr. and Patricia (McVicker) Donovan in Toledo. Carol worked as a truck driver for over 20 years before retiring.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of almost 49 years, Harlin Goodell, Sr.; children, Tracy (Robert) Lawrence, Brian, Patrick, Charles, Michael, and Harlin Goodell Jr.; and a host of grandchildren; siblings, Steve, Charles, Debbie, Kelly and Laura. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jodi Goodell; son, Kevin Goodell; and grandsons, DeMarco Loredo and Christopher Goodell.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 5 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300) with Memorial Services beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

To leave a special message for Carol's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2019
