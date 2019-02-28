|
|
Carol S. Goodell
Carol S. Goodell, age 68, of Holland, passed away peacefully Friday, February 22, 2019. She was born January 19, 1951 to Howard Sr. and Patricia (McVicker) Donovan in Toledo. Carol worked as a truck driver for over 20 years before retiring.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of almost 49 years, Harlin Goodell, Sr.; children, Tracy (Robert) Lawrence, Brian, Patrick, Charles, Michael, and Harlin Goodell Jr.; and a host of grandchildren; siblings, Steve, Charles, Debbie, Kelly and Laura. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jodi Goodell; son, Kevin Goodell; and grandsons, DeMarco Loredo and Christopher Goodell.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 5 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300) with Memorial Services beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
To leave a special message for Carol's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2019