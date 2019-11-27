|
Carol S. Talks
Carol S. Talks passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Edson and Mable (Hendy) McShane. Carol is survived by her husband of 42 years, Logan Talks; son, Stephen (Ellen) Baugh; daughter, Julie (Bradley) Daniels; grandchildren, Kevin, Ashley, Michael, Jacob, Zachary, Jordan and Alexa; and sister, Marilyn (Jerry) Reiley.
Carol was a 1964 graduate of Rogers High School and worked for 27 years at Kroger. She lived with her husband in Hilton Head, SC. Carol loved her home and where she lived. She enjoyed traveling but was always happy to come home. She was the center of our family, and nothing meant more to her than her family, showing her love in many ways to all of us. She will be greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held at Northpoint Church, 3708 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo, OH, Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 1:00 P.M. -4:00 P.M. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 27, 2019