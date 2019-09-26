Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Presbyterian Church
175 Lake Hollingsworth Dr
Lakeland, FL 33801
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
Chapel of First Presbyterian Church
175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive
Lakeland, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Lewandowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Sue Freed Lewandowski


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Sue Freed Lewandowski Obituary
Carol Sue Freed Lewandowski

After a short illness, Carole Sue Freed Lewandowski, 53, passed away September 23, 2019 at her home in Lakeland, FL. She was born on August 31, 1966 in Toledo, Ohio and was the third child and the only daughter of Charles and Jacqueline Freed. Carole graduated from Sylvania Southview High School and moved to Florida immediatley after graduation. She was a licensed personal banker and was employed at Chase and Wells Fargo banks. Carole graduated from the International Air and Hospitality Academy in Vancouver, Washington. She adored cats and always had two or three. She would often feed a stray that came across her path. Carole was an excellent cook and would put on elaborate meals at Thanksgivinig and Christmas.

She is survived by her parents and two older brothers, Clarke Freed and Jon Freed, all of Lakeland.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 in the Chapel of First Presbyterian Church at 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland. The family would like to thank Mike Douglas for all his caregiving. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Lakeland, First Presbyterian Church Lakeland or the SPCA.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.