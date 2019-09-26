|
|
Carol Sue Freed Lewandowski
After a short illness, Carole Sue Freed Lewandowski, 53, passed away September 23, 2019 at her home in Lakeland, FL. She was born on August 31, 1966 in Toledo, Ohio and was the third child and the only daughter of Charles and Jacqueline Freed. Carole graduated from Sylvania Southview High School and moved to Florida immediatley after graduation. She was a licensed personal banker and was employed at Chase and Wells Fargo banks. Carole graduated from the International Air and Hospitality Academy in Vancouver, Washington. She adored cats and always had two or three. She would often feed a stray that came across her path. Carole was an excellent cook and would put on elaborate meals at Thanksgivinig and Christmas.
She is survived by her parents and two older brothers, Clarke Freed and Jon Freed, all of Lakeland.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 in the Chapel of First Presbyterian Church at 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland. The family would like to thank Mike Douglas for all his caregiving. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Lakeland, First Presbyterian Church Lakeland or the SPCA.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 26, 2019