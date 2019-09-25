|
|
Carol Sue Nagy
Carol Sue Nagy, age 70, of Toledo, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born on January 21, 1949 to Paul J. and Marjorie (Ellsworth) Nagy in Toledo. She was a graduate of Whitney High School and University of Toledo where she earned her Bachelor's of Psychology. Carol was a huge advocate for mental health in the Toledo area for a number of years, having worked as a mental health consumer and volunteered for NAMI of Greater Toledo, Thomas M. Wernert Center (member and volunteer) and T.M.H.C. She was also passionate about the Toledo State Hospital Cemetery Reclamation Project. Carol was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish where she was a Eucharistic Minister. She was a fantastic crotchetier, artist and talented quilt-maker as well as an avid knitter.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Christopher Hicks and Corey Hicks (Kyle Saylor); grandchildren, Corey and Collin Heretick; siblings, Paul Nagy Jr., Theresa (Patrick) Bain, Mary (Timothy) Gerken and Thomas Nagy; nieces and nephews, Alan Bain, Andrea (Steve) Frye, Chelsea (Ty) McTigue and Andy Nagy; great-nephew and great-nieces, Adrien, Macy and Easton. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, James Nagy and niece, Ashley Bain.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 3-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Her Funeral Mass will begin Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, 2240 Castlewood Dr., Toledo, OH 43613 with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m until time of Mass. Rev. Michael A. Geiger officiating. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In Carol's memory, Memorial Contributions may be made to NAMI of Greater Toledo - T.S.H. Cemetery Reclamation Project, 2753 West Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43606.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 25, 2019