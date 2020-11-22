Carol Van Calster12/18/1933 - 11/09/2020Carol Sue Van Calster, 86, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away peacefully early on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1933 to John Milton Oldham and Susan Oriole (Ewing) Oldham in Toledo, Ohio.Carol grew up in Temperance, Michigan, and went to Deland School in Bedford Township, Michigan. She moved to Toledo as a young adult where she met Gerard Joseph Van Calster "Jerry" who emigrated from Visé, Belgium in 1954. They met at a YMCA dance in Toledo in July of 1956 and married on January 26, 1957 at Boulevard Church of Christ, Toledo, Ohio. Carol stayed home to raise three children. She enjoyed canning for the family and maintained a fruit/vegetable garden, as well as flowers; but her passion was baking and cooking, which she was well known for. Carol was a sweet, fun-loving person who cared deeply for her family and friends. She enjoyed volunteering in the Mother's Club at Glenwood Elementary School when her children were young, and was a Dorm Mom at Lake James Christian Assembly in Angola, Indiana, each summer where many of the campers called her "Mom." Carol had a deep faith and was always engaged in various activities at church. She and Gerard taught Sunday School at Boulevard Church of Christ, visited those who could not attend services, and taught in Vacation Bible School. She continued to teach Sunday School after her husband's death in February of 1985. Carol loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. She sang in a women's trio called the Joy Bells, sang many solos at church and in weddings, and sang in the choir at church into her early 80's. For a time, she sang in a Toledo band at a restaurant. Her claim to fame came when she was just 19 years old— she sang onstage with Chuck Berry, upon his invitation, for a couple of songs at a club in Toledo.Carol is survived by her children, Louise Kent (George), Gerard "Jerry" Van Calster (Karen) and Frank Van Calster (Cindy); grandchildren, Isaac Danzl (Claire), John Van Calster (Theresa), Lauren Rohdy (Ken), Joe Van Calster (Kayla), Jacob Danzl, and Jason Van Calster; step-grandchildren, Holly Hyatt-Langdon (Dave), Nichole Braun (Mark), Whitney Yockey and Megan Yockey; great-grandchildren, Willa and Berit Danzl; Brooklynn, Carter and Hudson Van Calster; Will and Colten Rohdy; Angel and Gabby Van Calster; and step-great-grandchildren: Michelle, Jennifer, Erin, Emma, Sam, Grace, Luke, Nate, Lilian, Harper, Lana and Nolan; and a host of nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by her husband, Gerard; her parents, John and Oriole Oldham; and her siblings, Richard Ewing Oldham, James Wheeler Oldham, Raymond Carlton Oldham, John Jerrold Oldham, Beauford William Oldham, Lorelei Oriole Hoy and Larry Robert Oldham.We wish to extend our sincere thanks to staff at the Goerlich Center for the wonderful care they provided to our mom; and we send a special thank you to Dr. David Oram, her primary care physician. Graveside services were held at Toledo Memorial Park/Cemetery on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.Donations can be made to either the Goerlich Center or Boulevard Church of Christ, both in Sylvania, Ohio. To leave a special message for Carol's family please visit: