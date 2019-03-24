Carol W. Sherwin



Carol Eliene Stallbaum Sherwin, age 95, passed away quietly on March 5, 2019. She was born December 21, 1923 in Owosso, Michigan and moved to Toledo with her family when she was 9 years old. Her parents were the late Ida Herbst Stallbaum and William J. Stallbaum.



Carol attended secretarial school after graduation from Woodward High and her first job was at Toledo Shipbuilding. She was an executive Secretary at Ohio Citizens Trust Company for 15 years, and then worked in a similar position at Libby, Owens, Ford Glass Company until her retirement. She served as president of the local Professional Secretaries Association in the 1950s. During her time at LOF she met and married her beloved husband, the late Ralph Sherwin.



Meticulous, conscientious, modest, and cheerful, Carol loved knitting, walking, and reading. She was a devoted Lutheran who liked music and sang in the church choir her entire adult life into her late 80s. For many years she provided volunteer bookkeeping for an agency that served unwed mothers. During her retirement she was a faithful volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee which she continued into her 90s. Carol learned to play golf in her 40s and played in ladies leagues during the summer. She and Ralph spent many winters playing golf in Florida.



Carol was predeceased by her sister Marjorie Schoenheit and brother-in-law Marvin Schoenheit of Saginaw, Michigan with whom she maintained a close relationship. After Ralph's death in 1994, Carol enjoyed traveling with Marj and Marv throughout the US. For many years she drove to Saginaw every Thanksgiving where she, and her famous brownies, were honored participants at the enthusiastic family celebrations there.



Carol was held in high esteem and is survived by her nieces Mary Rusz, of Dallas, TX (husband Jerry), Lisa Burnell of Saginaw (Louis), Sara Schmidt of Gaylord, MI (Mike), Joan Vedya Boikess of Austin, TX (David), and her nephew Charles Schoenheit of Asheville, NC (Lizabeth) and their families.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4560 Glendale Ave., Toledo, OH 43614.



For those who would like to honor Carol with a donation, please consider St. Luke's Hospital Auxiliary, 5901 Monclova Rd., Maumee, OH 43537.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019