1/1
Carol "Pudge" Wing
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol "Pudge" Wing

Carol "Pudge " Wing, 85, passed away August 16, 2020. Born to Dewey and Mable Stenger Wyrebaugh May 31, 1935. Carol was a 1953 graduate of Burnham High. She married Donald D. Wing May 21, 1960. She enjoyed working at Mutual of Omaha, Glann School and Sylvania Schools. She enjoyed her '57 Chevy, bowling and coffee with her friends!!! Carol never meet a stranger.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Wendy Wing and son Donald (Diana) Wing of Tennessee and her granddaughters Mariana and Jamileh. There will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will take place May 2021.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved