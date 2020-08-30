Carol "Pudge" Wing



Carol "Pudge " Wing, 85, passed away August 16, 2020. Born to Dewey and Mable Stenger Wyrebaugh May 31, 1935. Carol was a 1953 graduate of Burnham High. She married Donald D. Wing May 21, 1960. She enjoyed working at Mutual of Omaha, Glann School and Sylvania Schools. She enjoyed her '57 Chevy, bowling and coffee with her friends!!! Carol never meet a stranger.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Wendy Wing and son Donald (Diana) Wing of Tennessee and her granddaughters Mariana and Jamileh. There will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will take place May 2021.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store