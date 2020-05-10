Carol Yvonne Steward



September 13, 1947 - May 5, 2020



"An Angel With a Badge" Carol was preceded in death by parents, Geneva and Curley Cooks; brothers, James and Charles Cooks, Sr.; and granddaughter, Kimberly Paige Lopez-Steward.



She retired from the Lucas County Sheriff's Department after 26½ years.



Left to cherish her memory are sons, Bryan and Kevin Steward; sisters, Joan Moore, Vivian Butts, and Ardellia Cooks; grandchildren, Bryan Steward, Jr., Christopher Steward, Brandon Steward, Kendall Steward, Brianna Steward, and Kennedy Steward; and a host of family and friends. Special thanks to Flower Hospital and the Hickman Cancer Center.



Arrangements have been entrusted to The House of Day Funeral Service where private family services will be held. A gathering to celebrate Carol Steward's life will be announced later.





