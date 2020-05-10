Carol Yvonne Steward
1947 - 2020
Carol Yvonne Steward

September 13, 1947 - May 5, 2020

"An Angel With a Badge" Carol was preceded in death by parents, Geneva and Curley Cooks; brothers, James and Charles Cooks, Sr.; and granddaughter, Kimberly Paige Lopez-Steward.

She retired from the Lucas County Sheriff's Department after 26½ years.

Left to cherish her memory are sons, Bryan and Kevin Steward; sisters, Joan Moore, Vivian Butts, and Ardellia Cooks; grandchildren, Bryan Steward, Jr., Christopher Steward, Brandon Steward, Kendall Steward, Brianna Steward, and Kennedy Steward; and a host of family and friends. Special thanks to Flower Hospital and the Hickman Cancer Center.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The House of Day Funeral Service where private family services will be held. A gathering to celebrate Carol Steward's life will be announced later.


Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
May 10, 2020
Carolyn, you have enriched the lives of so many people. You are such a blessing and it was truly an honor to know you. Im praying for peace and comfort for your family as you are lifted up on eagles wings to soar like the angel you are. We will take it from here my sister ❤
Patricia
Coworker
May 10, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting your loved one while working in the judicial system. She was very encouraging and supportive, her strength and inner beauty will always be remembered. May God surround you all with His Loving Arms.
Dorine Mosley
Friend
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robert
Coworker
May 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass Aunt Carol, you will be missed by many, especially me. We have shared many memories during my lifetime until the end. Your love will always be alive forever.
CYNTHIA MOORE
Family
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marc
Coworker
