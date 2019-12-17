|
|
Carole A. Seney
Carole A. Seney, age 85 of Sylvania, OH, passed away on December 15, 2019. Carole was born November 3, 1934, the daughter of the late Bernard and Ella Mae (Hudgen) Schmitzer in Pittsburgh, PA. Carole was a graduate of David Oliver High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1956 from Penn State University, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority.
Carole was the longtime editor of the Sylvania Sentinel and hosted her own weekly FM radio talk show. As a journalist, Carole had opportunity to interview many local and national celebrities, including Burt Reynolds, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus. She retired from the City of Sylvania as the Mayor's Administrative Assistant.
During and after her professional career, Carole played a pivotal part in Sylvania's community. She was President of the Sylvania Chamber of Commerce in the late 1970's, and an active member and former President of the Sylvania Community Improvement Corporation.
Carole enjoyed participating in Zenobia Shrine activities with her husband George, a former Potentate. Carole and George also enjoyed spending time together at The Toledo Symphony Orchestra, The Toledo Museum of Art and traveling the world. Carole maintained that chocolate was a basic food group.
Carole is survived by her husband of 43 years, George E. Seney IV; her children, Mark (Kathleen) DeJeu of Twinsburg, OH, Sue (Greg) Harris of Macedonia, OH and John "JB" (Becca) DeJeu of Brooklyn, MI; 12 grandchildren, Marc (Emily), Luke (Kristen), Matt (Christina), Sam, Gregory (Ashley), Rob (Jami), Elizabeth (Jake), Michelle (Cory), Kelly (Kyle), Brad (Angela), Brigitte (Dan), and Ryan; 16 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lynn (Mason) Frank of Seattle, WA.
Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Visitation will continue at First Congregational Church, 2315 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Contributions in Carole's memory, may be directed to . Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019