Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Rose Church
215 East Front Street
Perrysburg, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose Church
215 East Front Street
Perrysburg, OH
Carole Badger Booth


1934 - 2019
Carole Badger Booth Obituary
Carol Badger Booth

Carole Badger Booth passed away on October 12, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Carole was born in Toledo on March 19, 1934, to William and June Badger. After her mother's untimely death, her grandparents, Edward and Mae Shepler, raised her. Carole attended Rosary Cathedral School and St. Ursula Academy. She received a BFA from University of Toledo where she was a Tri-Delt, and later did graduate work in Fine Art at Bowling Green State University. In 1957, Carole married US Naval Officer George H. Booth Jr., her college sweetheart. She taught art at Roosevelt Junior High in San Diego, CA while George served in the Navy. They returned to Toledo to raise their family with Carole teaching art for the Rossford School District. She left teaching to raise her children, returning to teach art at Notre Dame Academy in the early 1980s.

Carole's portraits and other works hang in homes across NW Ohio and Michigan, and her graphics and calligraphy have been admired by organizations with which she has worked. She was a volunteer Curatorial Assistant and Docent at the Toledo Museum of Art, and at the request of then Director, Otto Wittmann, wrote and illustrated the first TMA Docent Handbook. She collaborated and traveled extensively with Museum staff as a member of the ArTravel Committee, planning and leading art-focused trips across the US and Europe.

Carole served her community on boards and committees including Toledo Ballet, Opera and Symphony, League of Women Voters, Country Garden Club, Perrysburg Arts Council, Perrysburg Christians United, and the YWCA Women's Shelter. She loved reading to young adults at Sunshine Children's Home, singing in choral societies, and the historical research required for membership in the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America. An active member of her Church and a devout Catholic, Carole served on parish council and various committees at St. Rose, Perrysburg.

Carole will forever be a presence in the hearts and lives of her husband, George, and her children Alison (Stuart) Salmon, Jeffrey (Mary), Jennie, and Dana (Bruce MacLaughlin), as well as seven grandchildren Andrew, Maria, Lia, Jeffrey, Meghan, Delia, and Ian, and two great grandchildren, Adelaide and Noah. She also treasured a loving relationship with her extended family, the Hinkelmans, and her "slumber party group."

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25 from 4 -7 pm at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg. Family will also receive visitors at St. Rose Church, 215 East Front Street, Perrysburg on Saturday, October 26 at 9:30am with a Celebration of Life at 10 am. Cemetery services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Notre Dame Academy, St. Francis De Sales High School, St. Ursula Academy, or Hospice of NW Ohio, Perrysburg.

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
