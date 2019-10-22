|
|
(News story) Carole Badger Booth of Perrysburg, a painter, art teacher, and community volunteer, died Oct. 12 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. She was 85.
She had several health issues, her daughter, Dana Booth, said.
Mrs. Booth painted portraits, mainly in watercolors, and did graphics and calligraphy such as logos for area nonprofits. She both sold and donated her artwork, her daughter said.
"My mom approached her life and saw her world through the eyes of an artist. And she absolutely passed that on to her children and grandchildren," her daughter said, adding that her mother's artwork hangs in many area homes.
Mrs. Booth retired about 1984 after several years of teaching art at the Notre Dame Academy. Before that, she taught art for Rossford Schools for several years, except for a time she left to raise her children.
"She was a good teacher, very dedicated to the students. She was always interested in the girls and pulling the best out of them, developing their artistic abilities and appreciation for fine arts," Sister Carol Gregory, of the Sisters of Notre Dame, said.
Mrs. Booth also taught art at what now is Roosevelt Middle School in San Diego, when her husband George Booth, a Naval officer, was stationed there in the late 1950s.
Additionally, she was a volunteer curatorial assistant and docent at the Toledo Museum of Art, where in the 1970s she wrote and illustrated the museum's first Docent Handbook and in the 1980s was a member of the museum's travel committee, touring art museums and private art collections across the United States and Europe.
In the 1970s and 1980s, Mrs. Booth also volunteered to sing at public events with the area choral societies.
Later, in the 2000s, she volunteered to read to young adults at Sunshine Children's Home, where she a ran a book club.
Over the years, Mrs. Booth also served on boards and committees at multiple area organizations such as Toledo Ballet, Toledo Opera, and Toledo Symphony.
She was active in the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area, Country Garden Club of Perrysburg, Perrysburg Area Arts Council, the YWCA of Northwest Ohio Domestic Violence Shelter, and Perrysburg Christians United.
Mrs. Booth was born March 19, 1934 in Toledo to June and William Badger.
In 1952, she graduated from St. Ursula Academy, where she had studied sculpturing and ceramics. She then enrolled in the University of Toledo, graduating in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in fine arts. She later did graduate work in fine arts in the 1980s at Bowling Green State University.
Mrs. Booth was a longtime member at St. Rose Catholic Church, Perrysburg, where she had served on the parish council and multiple committees.
Her other memberships included the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America.
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, George Booth; son, Jeffrey Booth; daughters, Alison Salmon, Jennie Booth, and Dana Booth; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg. It will continue at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 East Front St., Perrysburg, where a Celebration of Life ceremony will immediately follow at 10 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to the Notre Dame Academy, St. Francis De Sales High School, St. Ursula Academy, or the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg Township.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 22, 2019