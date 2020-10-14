1/
Carole J. Kemper
1937 - 2020
Carole J. Kemper

Carole J. Kemper, age 83, of Maumee, OH passed away October 9, 2020 at Swanton Health Care. She was born July 10, 1937 in Chicago to Hubert and Stella Sasser. Carole was employed by M.P. Wilkins and Fouty as a Sales Representative. She was known as "Mrs. K," and enjoyed cooking for everyone.

In addition to her parents, Carole was also preceded in death by her son, Steve Kowalski. She is survived by her husband, George Kemper; children, Ed (Becky Joehlin-Ford) Kowalski, Karen (Jeff) Jones, Pamela Gilbert and Debra Kemper; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Charlotte) Sasser; and sister, Bonnie Romstadt.

The family will receive guests Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services and burial will be private.

The family would like to thank the staff at Swanton Healthcare for their loving care of Carole over the past couple years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of the donor's choice in Carole's memory.

To leave a special message for Carole's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
