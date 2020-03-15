Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Witzler-Shank Funeral Home
701 North Main Street
Walbridge, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Northwood Church of God
3375 Curtice Road
Northwood, OH
Carole Leila Lynch


1927 - 2020
Carole Leila Lynch Obituary
Carole Leila Lynch

Carole Leila Lynch, 93, of Northwood, OH, passed away on March 12, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital. She was born to Bradley Earl and Alma Rosella (Schreiter) Crandall on February 8, 1927, in Ross Township and she married Carl Ray Lynch on April 10, 1953. Carl and Carole were married for 47 years and Carl preceded her in death August 17, 2000.

Carole was a lifelong resident of Northwood and graduated from Olney High School in 1945 and a current member of Northwood Church of God. Carole worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Co. for 36 years, retiring February 25, 1982. She enjoyed music and played the organ for many years. She also liked the Chicago Cubs and crafts as well as to cook and bake. Carl and Carole traveled many places. In later years she loved to travel to find covered bridges.

Carole is survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Lynch and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded by her parents; and siblings, Eunice L. Braun, Alfred B., Sidney C., Richard W., Donald S., and Harland R. Crandall.

Friends will be received on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 North Main Street, Walbridge, OH 43465 (419-666-3121). Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Northwood Church of God, 3375 Curtice Road, Northwood, OH 43619. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences can be made online at

www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
