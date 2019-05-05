Carole M. Ward



Carole M. (Goldberg) Ward, 80, passed peacefully on May 2, 2019, in her Perrysburg Township home. As throughout her extended fight, Carole was surrounded by loved ones and in celebration of all she treasured. Her piercing green eyes, infectious belly laughs, and fierce love for her family were her gifts to this world.



Carole was born to Milton and Martha Goldberg on August 20, 1938, in Toledo and lived in the surrounding area all but five years of her life. Carole took pride in working with her family's construction equipment business.



Carole is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ronald "Fritz" Ward, her son, Tim (Roxanne) Ward; daughter, Susan (Scott) Mayberry; her grandsons, Micah, Ben and Tim and brother, Jerome L. Goldberg.



At Carole's request, no services are planned. The family is forever grateful to all at Arista Home Care and Ohio Living Health & Hospice, and asks that any gifts in Carole's memory be made to Toledo Area Human Society.



To leave a special message for Carole's family please visit:



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019