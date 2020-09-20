Carole S. UeberrothCarole S. Ueberroth, age 72, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born August 1, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio, to Andrew Peter and Agnes Lucille (Bohm) Bencze. Carole was a graduate of Waite High School in 1966. She was employed as an LPN for several years at Riverside Hospital and retired from St. Ann's Hospital.She married Rick Ueberroth on September 3, 1971, and devoted her time taking care of him. Rick passed away July 23rd of this year. She was devoted to her children and especially enjoyed her grandchildren. Carole volunteered at Swanton Health Care Center for several years. She enjoyed cooking and doing crafts.Carole is survived by her sons, Brad Ueberroth and Chuck (Eden) Ueberroth; daughter, Christa (Chris) Bushby; grandchildren, Brock, Caden, David, Keegan and Lilith.Carole was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Rick; and son, Brian Ueberroth.Family and friends may visit Thursday, September 24th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will follow at St. Richard's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631)Online expressions of sympathy may be made at