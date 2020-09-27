Carole Tanner
Carole Virginia Tanner , age 80, of Toledo, passed away September 22, 2020 at her home in Derby Kansas. She was born April 10, 1940 in Toledo to Nelson and Virginia (Smith) Yard. Carole married David Lawrence Tanner on September 30, 1960 and was employed as a Lunch Aide for Toledo Public Schools for over 30 years.
In addition to her parents, Carole is preceded by her son-in-law, Rocky Lynn Lacey (2016); sister and brother-in-law, Donna (2017) and John (2015) Sharp; grandson, Jason Brian Gallagher (1999).
To cherish her memory she leaves her husband of 60 years David Tanner; daughter, Virginia Elizabeth Lacey; brother Dennis (Karen) Yard; granddaughter, Amanda Gallagher; and great grandson, Aiden Vincent Curme.
Donations to Fisher's of Men-Mexico.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday October 3, 2020. Visitation from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home-WS Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500).
