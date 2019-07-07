Caroline A. Harman



Caroline A. Harman 83 passed away on July 4, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, Ohio.



Caroline was born December 13, 1935 to Mary and Joseph Dominiak.She was married for 41 years to John Harman Sr. who preceded her in death in 1996.



Caroline loved to gamble and play her lottery numbers. She loved her family and did ceramics for many years. She was a great cook and baker. She was a great mother, grandmother and great grandmother and we will miss her Polish baking that we would do along together with her. She will be missed by all that knew her.



Surviving her is her son, John Harman Jr. (Tina); daughters, Pamala Leffler, Arlene Mayer (Chuck), Kim Harman; sisters, Diane and Joyce; 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



Welcoming her into heaven are her husband; her parents; eldest daughter, Cynthia; 2 sisters, Alice and Rosie and 2 brothers, Richard and Raymond.



No Services will be held. All condolences may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



The Cremation Society of Northwest Ohio are handling the arrangements.



Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019