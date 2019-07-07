Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Harman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline A. Harman


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline A. Harman Obituary
Caroline A. Harman

Caroline A. Harman 83 passed away on July 4, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Caroline was born December 13, 1935 to Mary and Joseph Dominiak.She was married for 41 years to John Harman Sr. who preceded her in death in 1996.

Caroline loved to gamble and play her lottery numbers. She loved her family and did ceramics for many years. She was a great cook and baker. She was a great mother, grandmother and great grandmother and we will miss her Polish baking that we would do along together with her. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Surviving her is her son, John Harman Jr. (Tina); daughters, Pamala Leffler, Arlene Mayer (Chuck), Kim Harman; sisters, Diane and Joyce; 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Welcoming her into heaven are her husband; her parents; eldest daughter, Cynthia; 2 sisters, Alice and Rosie and 2 brothers, Richard and Raymond.

No Services will be held. All condolences may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

The Cremation Society of Northwest Ohio are handling the arrangements.

Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.