Caroline (Pieper) BuchananCaroline B. Buchanan, 88, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio to Arthur and Ruby Pieper. Caroline attended Woodward High School and later married Charles "Buck" Buchanan and started their family. She was a founding member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Oregon, Ohio. Caroline volunteered at the East Toledo Family Center, was a member of Oakdale Elementary P.T.A. and a den mother for cub scouts and brownies for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed ceramics and sewing.Caroline is survived by her children, Debra Buchanan, Christine (Dennis) Marchal, and Jodi (Eric) Grel; grandchildren, Jacob Buchanan and Jinnelle (Clint) Jarrett and great-grandchildren, Evan Grel, Charlie Grel, Isaiah Grel, and Jordan Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles S. Buchanan; daughter, Diane Buchanan; sons, Charles R. Buchanan and Dennis Buchanan; special son, Al Coehrs and brother, Frank Pieper.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel 1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. where services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Private family inurnment will take place at Willow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.