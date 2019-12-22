|
Caroline (Brice) Foley
1924-2019
A sinner saved by grace
Caroline passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Center. She was the daughter of William A. and Anna (Hahn) Brice. She was born in Toledo and raised in Oregon attending Coy School and graduating from Clay High School in 1942. She was employed by the Walding Kiman & Marrisi Company (Wholesale Druggist). She also was employed for the Ohio Department of Motor Vehicles. She married Walter Foley in June of 1946 and celebrated 73 years.
Caroline was a founding member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church with her husband, Walter. She loved music and she was the first organist of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, serving over 20 years. Caroline also served the congregations of Calvary Lutheran and Immanuel Lutheran. Her greatest joy was playing hymns, she loved to hear the congregation sing with joy and praise to her Lord Jesus Christ.
Caroline is survived by her husband, Walter; 4 lovely granddaughters, Jennifer (Ken) Zeh, Melissa Foley, Chaunda (Jim) Hame and Rhonda (Jose) Flores; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and her daughter-in-law, Karen Foley. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Roger and brothers, James, Edwin, Norman, Arnold, and Glen Brice.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the donor's choice.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019