Caroline J. Nitkiewicz
Caroline J. Nitkiewicz, 83, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Gardens of St. Frances, formerly, Little Sisters of the Poor. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 19, 1936 to Aloysious and Mary (Wilczynski) Tucholski. Caroline graduated from Libby High School and shortly after married the love of her life, Thomas Nitkiewicz who preceded her in death. She enjoyed line dancing at the Oregon Senior center, loved dancing to Polka music and going to the Polish festivals. Caroline was also a foster parent, but what she cherished most was her grandchildren.
Caroline is survived by her children, Ed (Carla), Rick, Eugene (Lori), Doug, Gary, Julie Nitkiewicz, Karen (Dan) Molnar; sister, Nancy (Larry) Feeback; brother, Jim (Joanne) Tucholski; step-daughter, Cher (Nick) Goeder; grandchildren, Jared (Ellie), Logan (Taylor Hoyt), Kate (Chris), Ryan (Be), DJ (Missy), Michael (Janey), Stacy (Brock), James (Michelle), Matthew (Samantha) and Craig; great-grandchildren, Leland, Adel, Emery, Orion, Osiris, Bode, Danielle, Michael and Leilani. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 39 years, Thomas; brothers, Jerry, Anthony and Donald Tucholski.
Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4-8 pm. The family will also greet friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Gardens of St. Frances, 930 Wynn Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616, from 9:30 am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Caroline's name may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff for the compassionate care of their loved one.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019